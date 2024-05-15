Milan wins chaotic sprint at end of 11th stage of Giro. Pogacar stays in pink

FRANCAVILLA AL MARE, Italy (AP) — Italian cyclist Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory at the end of the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia. Tadej Pogacar kept his firm grip on the leader’s pink jersey. Milan edged out Tim Merlier and Kaden Groves in a bunch sprint that was made even more chaotic by the headwind at the finish at Francavilla al Mare. It was a second win in this year’s race for Milan and a third overall following last year’s debut Giro win. Pogacar finished safely with the rest of the GC contenders to maintain his lead of 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez.

