Milan winless streak reaches 6 games after loss to Sassuolo

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s terrible start to the year has continued, potentially putting title-winning coach Stefano Pioli’s job at risk. Milan was humiliated 5-2 at San Siro by Sassuolo to leave the defending champion without a win in its past six matches. Next up is the Serie A derby against fierce rival Inter Milan next Sunday. It was the first time in Milan’s history that it has conceded four goals in successive Serie A matches after losing 4-0 at Lazio midweek. Milan slipped to fourth and could even find itself sixth at the end of the day as Roma faces league leader Napoli and Lazio hosts Fiorentina. Juventus has lost 2-0 at home to Monza.

