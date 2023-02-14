Milan tops Tottenham for winning return to CL knockout stage

MILAN (AP) — An early goal was enough for troubled AC Milan to edge Tottenham 1-0 in its first Champions League knockout match in nearly 10 years. Brahim Díaz netted in the seventh minute to give Milan a slender advantage to take to London when the teams meet again in the second leg of the round of 16 on March 8. It was a miserable return to San Siro for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. The former Inter Milan and Juventus coach had won 10 of his previous 14 games against Milan in his managerial career. It was also Tottenham’s second straight defeat since Conte returned to the dugout following gallbladder surgery.

