Milan sprints to win crash-affected Stage 2, Evenepoel leads

By The Associated Press
Jonathan Milan celebrates as he croses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour of Italy cycling race, from Teramo to San Salvo, Italy, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

SAN SALVO, Italy (AP) — Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory in a crash-affected finale of the second stage of the Giro d’Italia. Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel has held on to the leader’s pink jersey. It is Milan’s first Grand Tour and the 22-year-old Italian punched his fist in the air in delight as he crossed the line. The Bahrain Victorious rider edged out David Dekker and Kaden Groves in a bunch sprint at the end of the 202-kilometer (126-mile) route from Teramo to San Salvo. Several riders were caught up in a crash near the end. That came shortly before the three-kilometer mark so will also cause time gaps in the general classification. Evenepoel has maintained his 22-second advantage over Filippo Ganna.

