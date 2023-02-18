Milan resurgence continues with win at Berlusconi’s Monza

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has continued its recent resurgence to move back into Serie A’s Champions League qualifying spots with a 1-0 win at Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza. Junior Messias scored the only goal of the derby match to help Milan to its third straight victory as the Rossoneri appear to have turned things around after a terrible start to the year. Milan moved level on points with second-place Inter Milan ahead of the Nerazzurri’s match against Udinese later. Sampdoria’s lengthy wait for a home goal was ended but a missed penalty and a late winner saw it lose 2-1 to Bologna.

