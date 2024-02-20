Milan forward Rafael Leão latest victim of racial abuse in Italian soccer

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has denounced “small-minded” people after he was the latest victim of racial abuse as the problem continues to blight Italian soccer. Leão is Black and was the target of a racist message on Instagram. The latest incident of racism in Italian soccer comes exactly a month after Leão walked off the field with the rest of his Milan teammates after goalkeeper Mike Maignan was racially abused at Udinese. Milan has posted a message of support for Leão.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.