Milan forward Rafael Leão latest victim of racial abuse in Italian soccer

By The Associated Press
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Rennes at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has denounced “small-minded” people after he was the latest victim of racial abuse as the problem continues to blight Italian soccer. Leão is Black and was the target of a racist message on Instagram. The latest incident of racism in Italian soccer comes exactly a month after Leão walked off the field with the rest of his Milan teammates after goalkeeper Mike Maignan was racially abused at Udinese. Milan has posted a message of support for Leão.

