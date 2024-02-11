Milan ends negative Napoli streak with 1-0 win to pile pressure on 2nd-place Juventus

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has piled the pressure on second-place Juventus with its first Serie A victory over Napoli at San Siro in almost a decade. Théo Hernandez’s first-half strike was enough to give Milan a 1-0 win over the defending champions and move it to within a point of Juventus, which hosts relegation-threatened Udinese on Monday. Inter won 4-2 at Roma on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top. Charles De Ketelaere scored a stunning goal to set fourth-place Atalanta on the way to a 4-1 victory over Genoa. Bologna moved into fifth with a 4-0 victory over Lecce. Fiorentina thrashed Frosinone 5-1.

