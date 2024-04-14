Milan draws at Sassuolo to leave Inter likely to clinch Serie A title in next round’s derby

MILAN (AP) — It is ever more likely that Inter Milan will secure the Serie A title in the derby match against AC Milan next round after the Rossoneri were held to a 3-3 draw at relegation-threatened Sassuolo. Second-placed Milan fought back from 3-1 down but was left 13 points behind Inter. If the Nerazzuri beat struggling Cagliari, they will only need a draw in the derby on April 22 to win a 20th league title and earn a second star on the team shirts. Walid Cheddira scored two goals against his parent club to help relegation-threatened Frosinone draw 2-2 against Napoli.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.