Milan defender Théo Hernandez suspended for 2 matches for protests after loss at Fiorentina

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez has been suspended for two matches for his actions at the end of Sunday’s Serie A defeat at Fiorentina. Hernandez protested so vehemently to referee Luca Pairetto after the final whistle that he was shown a straight red card. The league judge says Hernandez directed “a seriously disrespectful criticism to the referee several times and in an agitated manner.” Hernandez will miss the home match against Udinese after the international break and the following weekend’s visit to Bologna. Milan lost at Fiorentina 2-1 in a game which saw three penalties saved. Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was also sent off and he has been banned for one game and fined 5,000 euros ($5,500).

