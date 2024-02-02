Milan-Cortina organizers sign deal to rebuild 2026 Winter Olympics sliding track amid IOC standoff

MILAN (AP) — The local organizing committee for the 2026 Winter Olympics has signed a contract to rebuild a century-old bobsled track in Cortina d’Ampezzo. But the saga has Italy’s Finance Minister starting to regret backing the bid. The IOC wants an existing venue in neighboring Austria or Switzerland used instead to cut costs. The contract is with Parma-based construction company Impresa Pizzarotti & C. It will rebuild the Cortina track for 81.6 million euros ($89 million) and start work on Feb. 19. Next Tuesday will mark exactly two years before the opening ceremony in Milan but the Cortina track has to be ready before then. There is less than a year before IOC-mandated test events.

