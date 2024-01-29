Milan-Cortina Olympics organizers confident they can build bobsled track amid standoff with IOC

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Organizers for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics are convinced that they can build a bobsled track in record time amid a standoff with the IOC. Italian luger Armin Zöggeler says the International Olympic Committee’s suggestion of using tracks in nearby Austria or Switzerland doesn’t make sense because neither facility is ready for a modern Olympics. The contentious issue is due to be resolved following a board meeting of the local organizing committee on Tuesday and Milan-Cortina CEO Andrea Varnier addressed the situation over the weekend. Varnier says that “because of the tradition of Cortina we always planned to have a sliding center in Cortina.”

