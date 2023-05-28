Milan beats Juventus 1-0 to secure spot in Champions League

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has won 1-0 at Juventus to book a spot in next season’s Champions League. Olivier Giroud’s goal late in the first half was enough for Milan to secure a spot in the top four in Serie A. Milan also moved eight points above Juventus. However the Bianconeri could still appeal the 10-point penalty it was given for false accounting. The fight to avoid relegation from Serie A continues after Hellas Verona drew 1-1 against Empoli. That left Verona still in the relegation zone but level on points with 17th-place Spezia. If both are level after the final match there will be a playoff to decide which one remains in Serie A.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.