Milan back in Champions League last 16; PSG faces tough draw

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates at the end of the Champions League, Group E soccer match between AC Milan and FC Salzburg, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

AC Milan is finally back in the Champions League knockout rounds after a nine-year gap. The seven-time European champion beat Salzburg 4-0. Paris Saint-Germain’s quest for a first European title got potentially tougher despite winning 2-1 at Juventus. PSG is now unseeded in the round of 16 draw because it was knocked off top spot in Group H. Benfica did that with a stoppage-time goal in a 6-1 win at Maccabi Haifa. PSG can now face Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester City in Monday’s draw. Leipzig also advanced to the knockout stage by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0.

