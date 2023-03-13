Milan also drops points in draw with Salernitana

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has failed to take advantage of its rivals’ slipups when it was held at home by relegation-threatened Salernitana to 1-1 in Serie A. Olivier Giroud headed Milan in front on the stroke of halftime but Boulaye Dia levelled in the 61st minute. Milan remained fourth but inched one point clear of Roma. The defending champion is a point behind Lazio and two below Inter Milan in a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying spots. Salernitana is seven points above the drop zone. Inter, Lazio and Roma also dropped points at the weekend.

