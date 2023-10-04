Milan again wastes chances in 0-0 draw at Dortmund in Champions League

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — AC Milan again failed to spark its Champions League campaign into life as it was held 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund for its second straight goalless draw in the competition. Both teams had plenty of chances but were unable to finish them off in an entertaining match. Milan also drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle in their Champions League opener. And it could be left counting the cost of its profligacy in both matches. Newcastle surprisingly beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 to move top of Group F. It is a point above PSG and two above Milan. Dortmund is a point further back.

