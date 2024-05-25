Milam’s homer in 10th lifts LSU to 12-11 victory over South Carolina for spot in SEC title game

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Steven Milam hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to rally LSU to a 12-11 victory over South Carolina after Tigers’ head coach Jay Johnson was ejected in the top of the inning in a wild semifinal at the Southeastern Conference Tournament. LSU (40-20) has won seven in a row and advances to the championship game on Sunday after entering the tourney as the 11th seed. The Tigers will play the winner of the other semifinal game between top seed Tennessee and eighth-seeded Vanderbilt. South Carolina (36-23), the 10th seed, beat No. 3 seed Kentucky 6-5 on Friday to advance. The Gamecocks lost 11-10 to LSU on Thursday thanks to Michael Braswell III’s two-run single in the ninth inning.

