Milam homers twice and defending champion LSU rallies to beat Wofford 4-3 in NCAA tournament opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Steven Milam hit two solo home runs, including a game-deciding shot to right-center in the bottom of the ninth, and the defending champion LSU Tigers overcame a two-run deficit to beat Wofford 4-3 in their NCAA baseball tournament opening game. LSU’s Michael Braswell and Jared Jones also hit solo home runs, both coming in the eighth inning to tie the game, and reliever Griffin Herring picked up the win by striking out the side in the top of the ninth. Wofford scored twice in the second inning and Jack Renwick added a solo home run in the eighth for a 3-1 lead.

