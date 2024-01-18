Mikulasikova scores 20, No. 18 Ohio State women ease past Maryland in fourth quarter 84-76

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 20 points, Taylor Thierry added 17 and No. 18 Ohio State turned back Maryland 84-76. The Buckeyes scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to lead by seven, the biggest lead of the game to that point, and the Terrapins never got closer than four. Ohio State made 10 if 19 shots and 8 of 14 free throws in the final period and led by 10 three times. Jacy Sheldon had 10 with five assists. Sheldon was 3-of-10 shooting and made her three baskets in a one-minute span that helped turn a four-point lead into a 77-67 lead with 1:55 to play. Jakia Brown-Turner, Bri McDaniel and reserve Lavender Briggs all had 16 points for the Terrapins. Shyanne Sellers had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

