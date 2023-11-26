Mikulasikova, McMahon score 14, No. 15 Ohio State women cruise to 83-40 win over Cornell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova and Cotie McMahon both scored 14 points and No. 15 Ohio State coasted to an 83-40 win over Cornell. Summer Parker-Hall scored 13 points for the Big Red, which had 26 turnovers that were turned into 33 points. Ohio State had a 13-2 run early in the first quarter and closed it with six-straight points to lead 33-11. The Buckeyes then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter and after Parker-Hall hit a jumper for the Big Red, scored the last 13 points. Cornell was 1 of 12 in the second quarter and had 17 turnovers by halftime to trail 45-13.

