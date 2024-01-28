Mikulasikova, McMahon help No. 12 Ohio State women hold off Purdue 71-68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 15 points, Cotie McMahon was two assists shy of a triple-double and No. 12 Ohio State held on to defeat Purdue 71-68. The Buckeyes only trailed once, for 16 seconds early in the third quarter. Their biggest lead was nine after the first basket of the fourth quarter but they didn’t secure their seventh straight win until the very end. Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Thierry made a pair of free throws at 16 and 10 seconds, respectively, for a 71-65 lead. Abbey Ellis then drilled a 3-pointer for Purdue. After Ohio State’s Celeste Taylor missed two free throws with six seconds to go, the Boilermakers, without a timeout, couldn’t get a good final look. Ellis scored 14 points for Purdue

