Mikko’s field goal in overtime lifts Blue Hose to 20-17 win over Flyers

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mack Mikko kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Presbyterian a 20-17 overtime win against Dayton. After the Flyers missed a 38-yard field goal on their overtime possession, the Blue Hose gained 8 yards on three plays before Mikko came on for the game-winner. The Flyers forced overtime by ralling from a 17-0 deficit entering the fourth quarter. Cole Dow’s run around the left side from a yard out tied the game with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. Dayton lost two fumbles and gave up an interception. The Flyers have 18 turnovers in their last four games, all losses.

