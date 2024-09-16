Mikey Varas hired as head coach of the MLS expansion San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mikey Varas has been hired as the head coach of MLS expansion team San Diego FC. He most recently was interim head coach of the U.S. men’s national team. He says he’s honored by the chance to build a team from the ground up as well as developing a winning culture. The team starts play in February. He is a former Dallas assistant.

