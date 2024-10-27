Mikey Keene throws 3 TD passes, Fresno State has 4 picks in 33-10 victory over San Jose State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw three touchdown passes and Fresno State finished with four interceptions in a 33-10 victory over San Jose State. Keene was 30-of-41 passing for 275 yards. Jalen Moss caught two touchdown passes and Mac Dalena had one. Cam Lockridge had two interceptions and l’zillion Hamilton and Julian Neal each had one for Fresno State (5-3, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Walker Eget threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Nick Nash inside the first minute of the game for San Jose State (5-3, 3-2).

