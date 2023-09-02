Mikey Keene celebrates Fresno State debut with 4 TD passes in 39-35 win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw for four touchdowns to lead Fresno State to a 39-35 win over Purdue in the season opener for both teams. Keene, a transfer from Central Florida, threw a 22-yard touchdown to Erik Brooks with 58 seconds left for the game winner. Keene connected on 31 of 44 passes for 366 yards with one interception. Brooks had nine catches for 170 yards. Purdue, which led 28-17 early in the third quarter, managed to regain the lead at 35-32 on Mockabee’s 11-yard TD run with 4:36 to go.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.