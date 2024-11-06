Mikel Arteta angered by two penalty calls in Arsenal loss at Inter

MILAN (AP) — Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League was “very, very difficult to accept” after two penalty decisions went against his team. The only goal of the game came just before halftime after Inter was awarded a penalty when a free kick into the area skimmed off Mehdi Taremi and onto Mikel Merino’s outstretched arm, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted from the spot. Merino had a penalty appeal of his own rejected earlier in the match when he appeared to be punched in the head by Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer as they both went for a cross.

