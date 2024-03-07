Mike Zunino retires at age 32 after 11 seasons as big league catcher

Former All-Star catcher Mike Zunino is retiring at age 32 after 11 major league seasons. Zunino was released by Cleveland last June and announced his retirement in an Instagram post. Zunino hit .199 with 149 homers and 372 RBIs for Seattle, Tampa Bay and Cleveland. He was an All-Star in 2021, when he batted .216 and set a career high with 33 homers along with 62 RBIs, and homered off the New York Mets’ Taijuan Walker in the American League’s 5-2 win at Denver’s Coors Field. Zunino reached 20 homers four times.

