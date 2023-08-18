Mike Woodson’s initial success prompts Indiana to give coach $1 million pay raise

By The Associated Press
FILE - Indiana head coach Mike Woodson smiles on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Woodson's first two successful seasons made him another $1 million. The school athletic department announced Friday, AUg. 18, 2023, that Woodson has been given a pay raise, giving him the Big Ten's third-highest annual average salary at $4.2 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall]

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Mike Woodson’s first two successful seasons have prompted the Hoosiers to increase his pay by $1 million per year. The school athletic department says Woodson’s average annual salary of $4.2 million ranks third among Big Ten coaches. The 65-year-old Woodson has four years remaining on his contract after leading his alma mater to a 44-26 record and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in a decade.

