Mike Woodson’s initial success prompts Indiana to give coach $1 million pay raise

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Mike Woodson’s first two successful seasons have prompted the Hoosiers to increase his pay by $1 million per year. The school athletic department says Woodson’s average annual salary of $4.2 million ranks third among Big Ten coaches. The 65-year-old Woodson has four years remaining on his contract after leading his alma mater to a 44-26 record and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in a decade.

