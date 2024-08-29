Mike Williams practicing in team drills and expected to be available for Jets’ regular-season opener

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike Williams’ comeback took another major step forward this week. The New York Jets wide receiver is trending toward being ready to play in the season opener after he participated in team drills for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee while with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 last season. Coach Robert Saleh said Williams had four or five catches for well over 100 yards in practice Thursday. Saleh said Williams will be available to play at San Francisco on Sept. 9, but the team will be smart about how much he’s used in that game.

