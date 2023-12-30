Mike Williams III hits 6 3s, scores 20. hot-shooting LSU beats Northwestern State 96-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Mike Williams III hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, both season highs, Hunter Dean and Derek Fountain each had their double-double of the season and hot-shooting LSU beat Northwestern State 96-55. The Tigers shot a season-high 61% from the field, made 11 of 21 from 3-point range and scored 29 points off 20 Northwestern State turnovers. Chris Mubiru hit a 3-pointer and Chase Forte followed with a layup to give the Demons a 7-4 lead but a steal by Fountain led to a layup by Dean to make it 9-8 with 13:32 left in the first half and LSU led the rest of the way. Forte and Jimel Lane lead Northwestern State with nine points apiece.

