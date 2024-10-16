Mike Washington scores a game-winning TD in double overtime as New Mexico State beats Louisiana Tech

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Malaki Ta’ase blocked a field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation and Mike Washington scored a game-winning touchdown in the second overtime as New Mexico State beat Louisiana Tech 33-30. Both teams narrowly made a field goal in the first overtime. Then Buck Buchanan’s 36-yard field goal to start the second overtime hit the upright and went through for a 30-27 lead. New Mexico State backup Brandon Nunez completed his fourth pass of the game in the second overtime when he found Kordell David for a 16-yard gain along the left sideline. Washington went untouched on his touchdown run after breaking it to the outside from 4-yards out. It was the first overtime game for New Mexico State since the 2017 Arizona Bowl against Utah State.

