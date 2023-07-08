Mike Trout won’t attend All-Star game while he recovers from broken left wrist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star Mike Trout won’t attend next week’s All-Star game in Seattle while he recovers from a broken left wrist. The Los Angeles Angels’ All-Star center fielder says it was a tough decision, but he wants to focus on healing his hand. Trout had surgery on Wednesday and is wearing a cast that stretches from his hand to his elbow. He got hurt fouling off a pitch on Monday. Trout calls the injury “a freak thing” that is frustrating because of all the work he puts in to stay healthy during the season.

