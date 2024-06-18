Mike Trout still isn’t running nearly 7 weeks after the Angels star had knee surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has not resumed running nearly seven weeks after surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder is still optimistic about his recovery. Trout provided an update on his progress before the Angels hosted the Milwaukee Brewers. The three-time AL MVP hasn’t played since April 29. He has progressed to workouts on a stationary bike and an elliptical machine in recent days. Angels manager Ron Washington said the team hopes Trout can resume running soon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.