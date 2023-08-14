Mike Trout says he’s making progress but has no set date for return

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout says he’s improving every day from a fractured left hamate bone that has kept him out of the lineup since July 3. He says there is no set date for his return. Trout said Monday it’s a matter of “pain tolerance” and once it’s “bearable,” he’ll be on the field. The three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star began taking swings against a hitting machine last Friday before the club’s three-game series in Houston. He said he hasn’t yet faced the machine at top velocity.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.