Mike Trout says ‘everything’s on the table’ about move from center to corner outfield or DH

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is open to discussing a position change after he has missed 370 games during the past four seasons. The Los Angeles Angels slugger and three-time American League MVP said before a game against the Chicago White Sox that “everything’s on the table” when he meets with the team during the offseason. That includes moving to a corner outfield spot or more games in the designated hitter spot. Trout has played in only 266 games since the start of the 2021 season. He saw action in 29 games this season before an MRI confirmed he had a torn meniscus in his left knee. The three-time AL MVP had surgery on May 3 before a second tear happened in late July.

