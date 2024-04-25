Mike Trout leading majors in home runs, but is looking for more consistency at the plate

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is the first player in the majors to reach 10 home runs. What the Los Angeles Angels slugger really wants though is more consistency at the plate. Trout’s solo shot during the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles marked the third time since 2018 he has been the first to reach double digits in homers. It also was the second time this season he has gone deep in multiple games. However, the three-time AL MVP is batting only .237, which is on pace for the lowest batting average going into May in his 14-year, big league career. That’s quite a change from the past three seasons, when Trout had a .347 average in March and April. In 2021, he had a .425 average on May 1.

