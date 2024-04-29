Mike Trout is healthy and producing. That hasn’t been enough for the Shohei Ohtani-loss Angels

Mike Trout has been healthy this year and is leading the major leagues in home runs. So far, that hasn’t been enough to help the Los Angeles Angels withstand Shohei Ohtani’s departure. Trout finally looks like his old self again. He hasn’t missed a game this season and leads the majors with 10 home runs. His power and availability are good signs, but with Ohtani now playing for the Dodgers, even a healthy Trout might not be enough to keep the Angels relevant. They are eight games under .500.

