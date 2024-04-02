Mike Trout hits 473-foot home run for Angels against Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Los Angeles star slugger Mike Trout hit a 473-foot home run in the sixth inning of the Angels’ series opener against the Miami Marlin on Monday night. Trout drove a slider from Miami reliever George Soriano into the walkway high above the wall in left centerfield. It was Trout’s second homer of the game after he also went deep with a solo blast in the fourth.

