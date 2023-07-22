Mike Trout has stitches removed from surgery on broken hand, but still not close to return

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has taken another step in his recovery from a broken bone in his left hand. But the three-time AL MVP still isn’t close to a return. Trout says he had the stitches removed this week following surgery to repair his broken hamate bone. His hand is still bruised and scabbed, and it must heal fully before he can resume swinging a bat. Trout has been out since July 3, when he hurt his hand on a swing. He is doing mobility work and throwing, but gripping a bat is more difficult.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.