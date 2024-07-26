Mike Trout gets good news after MRI on left knee, timeline for return remains to be determined

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has received good medical news for a change. The Los Angeles Angels star says an MRI on his left knee came back clean and that he is hoping to resume his rehab soon. Trout began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday but exited the game after just two innings because of soreness in his left knee. Trout said that turned out to be some scar tissue that broke up in the knee while jogging on the field. He was slated to be Salt Lake’s designated hitter on Wednesday, but returned to Southern California to have the knee examined.

