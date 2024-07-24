Mike Trout feeling a bit better a day after leaving rehab assignment with knee soreness

SEATTLE (AP) — Angels center fielder Mike Trout is feeling a bit better a day after leaving his rehab assignment early with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Manager Ron Washington said Trout could serve as the DH for Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday. Trout went on the injured list April 30 with a torn meniscus and lasted just two innings Tuesday in his rehab assignment debut with Salt Lake. Originally, the plan was for Trout to play five innings as DH and then play seven innings in the outfield the following game.

