Mike Trout eyes ’20-plus’ steals while playing with freedom under new Angels manager Ron Washington

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout says he would like to steal more than 20 bases this season for the Los Angeles Angels. The three-time AL MVP has only stolen six bases in the past four seasons combined, and three of those campaigns ended early due to injury. But Trout was a major threat on the bases when he broke into the majors over a decade ago, and he’s hoping to recapture that form now that he’s healthy again. Trout realizes he’ll be thinking about the risk while running the bases this year. He’s played in only 237 games since 2020, but he says he can’t play worried.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.