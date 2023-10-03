Mike Tomlin thinks the Steelers’ lack of physicality is nothing a padded practice can’t fix

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says his team needs to up its physicality ahead of a visit from Baltimore. Tomlin says Houston played harder than the Steelers in a dominant victory over Pittsburgh in Week 4. Tomlin said he plans to have his team practice in pads before facing the Ravens after opting to practice in helmets in recent weeks because of its compacted schedule. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett will practice while dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. Tomlin says how Pickett’s knee responds in practice will play a major factor in whether he gets the start against Baltimore.

