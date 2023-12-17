Mike Tomlin promises to make changes after benching Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ loss to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Tomlin is tired of losing. The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their third straight, 30-13 at Indianapolis on Saturday. And the Steelers’ longtime coach is promising changes, while not saying exactly what they might be. It looks like the Steelers will have a new starting quarterback next week, whether Kenny Pickett returns from an ankle sprain or not. Mitch Trubisky was benched late in the loss to the Colts and replaced by Mason Rudolph. The Steelers are averaging 15.9 points per game and they’re now in last place in the AFC North at 7-7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.