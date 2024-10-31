Mike Tomlin isn’t settling for merely being good during the Steelers’ 6-2 start. Neither is his team

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hardly feeling satisfied despite their 6-2 start. Pittsburgh enters its bye week atop the AFC North two games after coach Mike Tomlin opted to re-insert Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback over Justin Fields. Fields played well as the Steelers won four of their first six games, but Tomlin didn’t hesitate to turn to Wilson when the veteran recovered from a calf injury. Wilson has validated Tomlin’s call, leading the Steelers to a pair of victories in which the offense topped 400 yards. Pittsburgh returns to action on Nov. 10 in Washington against the surprising Commanders.

