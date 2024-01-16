Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are stuck in NFL purgatory. There appears to be no quick way out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the offseason trying to find a way out of NFL purgatory. While the Steelers put together another competitive season in 2023 while finishing 10-8, they remain winless in the playoffs since 2016. That’s the franchise’s longest postseason victory drought since 1970. While longtime coach Mike Tomlin is expected to return for an 18th season, the Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming months. Pittsburgh needs to hire an offensive coordinator to replace the fired Matt Canada and figure out what to do at quarterback after Kenny Pickett struggled in his second season.

