Mike Tomlin and the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers offense are feeling the ‘angst’ as 2024 begins

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson looks downfield during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Duane Burleson]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer as they enter a new season. Pittsburgh heads to Atlanta for Week 1 with a completely revamped offense. The Steelers have two new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith and new faces along the offensive line and at wide receiver too. The team is looking to become more productive offensively after another first-round playoff exit last season. Coach Mike Tomlin says he’s fine feeling uncomfortable as a trip to Atlanta in Week 1 looms and that it’s up to the team to prove it has taken a step forward.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.