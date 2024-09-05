Mike Tomlin and the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers offense are feeling the ‘angst’ as 2024 begins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer as they enter a new season. Pittsburgh heads to Atlanta for Week 1 with a completely revamped offense. The Steelers have two new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith and new faces along the offensive line and at wide receiver too. The team is looking to become more productive offensively after another first-round playoff exit last season. Coach Mike Tomlin says he’s fine feeling uncomfortable as a trip to Atlanta in Week 1 looms and that it’s up to the team to prove it has taken a step forward.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.