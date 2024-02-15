Mike Soroka looking to prove himself in his first season with the Chicago White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Soroka is embracing a fresh start in Chicago after he came over in a trade with Atlanta in November. The White Sox acquired the 26-year-old right-hander as part of a five-player package for lefty reliever Aaron Bummer. General manager Chris Getz says Soroka was an integral part of his discussions with the Braves. It once looked as if Soroka would be a part of the Braves’ rotation for years to come. But his once-promising career has been derailed by a series of injuries.

