Mike Sertich, longtime Minnesota Duluth hockey coach, dies at 77

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Mike Sertich, the longtime University of Minnesota Duluth hockey coach who led the Bulldogs to the 1984 NCAA title game, died Thursday after a fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 77.

A former Duluth defenseman, Sertich directed the Bulldogs from 1982-83, going 350-328-44 in 18 seasons. In the 1984 championship game in Lake Placid, New York, Duluth lost 5-4 to Bowling Green in the fourth overtime.

The 1984 coach of the year, Sertich coached Hall of Famer Brett Hull along with Hobey Baker Award winners Tom Kurvers, Bill Watson and Chris Marinucci.

Sertich led the Bulldogs to three WCHA regular-season titles and two league playoff championships. He coached Michigan Tech from 2000-03, going 25-69-9.

From Virginia, Minnesota, Sertich was a teacher and assistant coach in Grand Rapids under Gus Hendrickson when the then-Indians won the 1975 state high school title. Hendrickson then moved to Duluth, with Sertich following him as an assistant.

