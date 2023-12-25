Mike Sainristil becomes perhaps Michigan’s best player on defense after playing 3 seasons on offense

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Sainristil played receiver in his first three years at Michigan. Coach Jim Harbaugh had another idea entering spring football last year, suggesting Sainristil switch to defensive back. The AP All-Big Ten cornerback is about to face a tough test in his third straight College Football Playoff appearance. Michigan plays Alabama on New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl to compete for a shot at the national championship. The Wolverines’ season included a sign-stealing scandal that led to the Big Ten suspending Harbaugh for three games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.