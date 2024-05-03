Mike Riley, former coach at Oregon State and Nebraska, will take over for Pat Chun on CFP committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Former Oregon State and Nebraska coach Mike Riley has been named to the College Football Playoff selection committee. Riley will replace Pat Chun, who stepped down when he became athletic director at Washington in March. Riley coached 48 years at the college and pro levels. He was head coach at Oregon State (1997-98 and 2003-14) and Nebraska (2015-17). He also has coached in five different pro leagues, including in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers (1999-2001). Most recently he was coach of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals (2022-23).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.